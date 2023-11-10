Candriam S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,006 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $15,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEGN. Aviva PLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 5.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $1,235,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 8.01. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 510.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LEGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

