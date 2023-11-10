Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73,721 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $18,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $6,110,968.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,346 shares of company stock valued at $23,387,448. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.3 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.24.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

