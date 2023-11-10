Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,691 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 92,558 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,384,890,000 after buying an additional 349,575,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,555,333,000 after acquiring an additional 272,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $698,212,000 after acquiring an additional 52,736 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 4,527,292 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $545,312,000 after purchasing an additional 65,742 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.30.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,704,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,111.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,904 shares of company stock worth $4,562,148 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.13.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

