Candriam S.C.A. Reduces Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,899 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.06% of Equity Residential worth $15,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Equity Residential by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $53.71 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.58. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

