Candriam S.C.A. Sells 23,170 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 488,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,170 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.88% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $11,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

KYMR opened at $14.33 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 216,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,552,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KYMR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

