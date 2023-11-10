Candriam S.C.A. Sells 267,802 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 971,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,802 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $12,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Relay Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

