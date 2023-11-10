Candriam S.C.A. Sells 2,700 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $15,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Credicorp by 25.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 34,896 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $119.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.04. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.98 and a 12 month high of $160.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.07.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

