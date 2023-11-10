Candriam S.C.A. Sells 40,103 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,103 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $18,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $103.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $136.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

