Candriam S.C.A. Sells 49,850 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,850 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.52% of Morphic worth $14,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Morphic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 774,789 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth $16,949,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Morphic by 31.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,489,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,076,000 after purchasing an additional 359,764 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Morphic by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 318,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter worth about $11,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $63.08.

In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MORF shares. TheStreet cut Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

