Candriam S.C.A. Trims Position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,835 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.49% of Nuvalent worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Nuvalent by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the second quarter worth about $415,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nuvalent by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,886,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 450,287 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 161,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUVL. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $137,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $95,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,695 shares of company stock worth $5,611,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Stock Down 1.5 %

Nuvalent stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.23. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $65.50.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Featured Articles

