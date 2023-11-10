Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Cardlytics stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.63%.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 28,576 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $408,922.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cardlytics news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 28,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $408,922.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,751 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $182,466.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,310 shares in the company, valued at $634,076.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,173 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 5.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its position in Cardlytics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

