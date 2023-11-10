CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.14 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS.

CareDx Trading Up 13.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $7.21 on Friday. CareDx has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $18.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $26,752.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 481,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,009.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,213 shares of company stock valued at $51,345 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 34.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of CareDx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised shares of CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

