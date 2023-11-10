Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.00.
Get Our Latest Report on CABGY
Carlsberg A/S Trading Down 0.0 %
Carlsberg A/S Company Profile
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Carlsberg A/S
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Carvana: shifting gears toward a potential breakout
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.