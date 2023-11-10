Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,047,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,506,000 after acquiring an additional 55,066 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 19.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 79,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $77.82 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $95.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.11 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

