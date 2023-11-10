CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 121.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,250 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after buying an additional 220,698,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,749,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,917,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 97.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,201,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,416,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $89.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

