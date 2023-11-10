Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Gap Down to $29.02

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.02, but opened at $27.35. Celldex Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.46, with a volume of 450,705 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLDX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.06.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,854.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,250,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,958,000 after acquiring an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after acquiring an additional 546,124 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 84.5% during the second quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,475,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,583,000 after acquiring an additional 40,009 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

