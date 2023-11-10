Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Raised to “Buy” at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Compass Point currently has $65.00 price target on the stock.

CSR has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.71.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centerspace

Centerspace Trading Down 2.6 %

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Shares of CSR opened at $51.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $769.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $71.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter valued at $46,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 316.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 311.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Centerspace

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.