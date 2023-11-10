Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $345-360 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $353.75 million.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. Certara has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Certara from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.71.

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 157.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 92.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,396 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 58.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,859 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $15,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,466,000 after acquiring an additional 626,267 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

