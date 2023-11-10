Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

CERS stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cerus has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

