Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cerus Company Profile
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
