Chainlink (LINK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.49 Billion

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion and $1.49 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can now be bought for $14.90 or 0.00040122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chainlink has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chainlink

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,849,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is https://reddit.com/r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @chainlink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink (LINK) is a decentralized oracle network enabling real-world data connectivity to smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain. LINK, the network’s native cryptocurrency token, is used to pay for oracle services, incentivize accurate data provision, and reward node operators. Founded by Sergey Nazarov and Steve Ellis in 2017, Chainlink enhances the functionality of decentralized applications (DApps) by ensuring secure and reliable data connection. This technology supports various applications such as financial services and supply chain management, strengthening the overall blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

