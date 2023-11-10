Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 81,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,162 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,059 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.22. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

