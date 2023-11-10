Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 304 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,012,479 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $104,903,000 after purchasing an additional 71,432 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 48,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $498,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 14th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.16.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $114.15 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $135.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.79.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

