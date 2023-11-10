Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 7,711 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 10.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 36.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $27.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The business had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFRM. Wedbush increased their target price on Affirm from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Compass Point lowered Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Affirm from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

