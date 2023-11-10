Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.17). 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.20).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Christie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30,000.00%.
Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.
