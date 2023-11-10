Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.17). 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.20).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Christie Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTG

Christie Group Price Performance

Christie Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9,500.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Christie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30,000.00%.

About Christie Group

(Get Free Report)

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.