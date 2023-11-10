Christopher Andrew Mancini Sells 500 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total value of $487,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $978.14 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $982.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $927.63 and its 200 day moving average is $932.02. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

