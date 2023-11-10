CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th.
CHS stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. CHS has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $30.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
