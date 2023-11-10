Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 247.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

