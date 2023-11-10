Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,749,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $52,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.33. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

