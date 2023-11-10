Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 103,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 36,651 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $716,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

NYSE BCX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,579. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.19.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.