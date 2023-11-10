Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.13. 56,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.76. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $74.57. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

