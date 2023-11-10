Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,938 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.71.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ COST traded up $3.36 on Friday, reaching $566.63. The company had a trading volume of 125,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $559.62 and its 200-day moving average is $538.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $577.30. The stock has a market cap of $250.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

