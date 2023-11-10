Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.87. 856,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,426,668. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

