Claro Advisors LLC Buys 534 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Nordson by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Nordson by 17.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 31.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 362.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Nordson Stock Up 0.6 %

Nordson stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.70. 4,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.23. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $253.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.46. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,716 shares of company stock worth $1,744,056. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.