Claro Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ES traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,303. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

