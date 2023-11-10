Claro Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,948,558,000 after buying an additional 210,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,183,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,151,000 after buying an additional 73,118 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after buying an additional 101,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,508.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.7 %

INTU stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $518.01. 55,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,320. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.41. The company has a market cap of $145.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $369.94 and a 1-year high of $558.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

