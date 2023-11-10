Claro Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YMAR. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

YMAR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.25. 10,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $62.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.83.

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

