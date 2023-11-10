Claro Advisors LLC Has $631,000 Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after buying an additional 88,010,804 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after buying an additional 13,854,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 400.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,492,000 after buying an additional 7,708,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $85.70. 116,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,455. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.