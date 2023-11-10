Claro Advisors LLC Has $762,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Masco by 3,013.0% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 450,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,863,000 after buying an additional 436,256 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,865,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,026,000 after buying an additional 338,383 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 68,867 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.83. 112,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,894. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

