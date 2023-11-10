Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 33 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLK. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $6.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $658.64. 37,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 4.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $652.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $674.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

