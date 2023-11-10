Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,229,386,000 after buying an additional 1,747,586 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,958,000 after buying an additional 926,751 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after purchasing an additional 819,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 612.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 468,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.58. 108,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.06.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

