Claro Advisors LLC Sells 246 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,652,000 after buying an additional 78,128 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at about $23,921,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at about $5,481,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.00. The company had a trading volume of 172,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,324. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $70.18 and a one year high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

