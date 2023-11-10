CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Down 8.3%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 141,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 160,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.14.

About CMC Metals

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and the Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

