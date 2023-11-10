CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $23.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 58.04%. Research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 45,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,230.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 45,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $999,923.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 98,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 206,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $286,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in CNX Resources by 19.9% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after buying an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after buying an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CNX Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,492,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 38.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,028,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after purchasing an additional 560,703 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

