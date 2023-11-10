Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) PT Lowered to $10.00

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CDXS. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen cut Codexis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Codexis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.75. Codexis has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Codexis by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 470,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 150,532 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,113,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 249,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

