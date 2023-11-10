Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCOI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.80 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 161.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $336,735.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $336,735.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,314 shares of company stock worth $6,082,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

