Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,934,995 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,529,979,000 after purchasing an additional 233,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,415,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,365,793,000 after buying an additional 473,809 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,657,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,075,866,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $801,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 97,310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,012,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $718,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000,918 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

