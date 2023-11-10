Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,389,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,643,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,284,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,009,000 after acquiring an additional 906,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $263.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.64. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

