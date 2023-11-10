Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $221,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth approximately $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

O opened at $50.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

