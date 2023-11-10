Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $233,743,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Northland Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $3,385,688.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,156.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,089,669 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $210.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

