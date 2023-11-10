Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 7.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 850.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,276,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,955 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
nVent Electric Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $49.95 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
nVent Electric Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup started coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.
